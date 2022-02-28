Azerbaijan administers nearly 13M COVID-19 vaccine jabs to date

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 32 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

Azerbaijan has administered nearly 12.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Nearly 5.3 million people have received their first doses, while over 4.7 million people got their second doses.

Azerbaijan has also given third booster shots to nearly 2.7 million people so far.

News.Az