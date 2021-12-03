Azerbaijan administers about 35,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 34,841 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Dec. 3, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,918 citizens, the second one to 5,077 citizens, the third one to 25,846.

Totally, up until now, 10,639,817 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,091,635 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,583,569 people - the second dose, 964,613 - the third dose.

News.Az