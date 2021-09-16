Azerbaijan administers over 60,000 COVID vaccine doses in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 60,384 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected to 19,311 citizens, and the second one to 41,073 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,806,235 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,570,812 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,235,423 people - the second dose.

News.Az