Azerbaijan affirms commitment to strengthening co-op with Russia in all areas

Azerbaijan is committed to strengthening cooperation with Russia in all areas, President Ilham Aliyev said during an expanded meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports.

“The state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan holds exceptional significance for bilateral relations,” the head of state said.“Today, we have already exchanged views and expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between our countries—relations between friends, neighbors, and allies. We observe positive dynamics in all areas. The composition of our delegations is also very illustrative and speaks for itself. In other words, there are indeed many topics for discussion and cooperation, and the scope of our mutual activities is expanding year by year. We are committed to strengthening our cooperation in all areas, and I am confident that your visit will be another important step in bringing our countries and peoples closer together,” President Aliyev added.He noted that Azerbaijan and Russia act as allies, friends, close partners, and neighbors.The head of state highlighted the special nature of President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Azerbaijan.“Our high-level meetings are held regularly. This year, we have met twice—once in Moscow and once on the sidelines of an international event. However, the format and nature of a state visit is, of course, a special occasion that reflects the high level of intergovernmental relations. The documents adopted today, including primarily the Joint Declaration of the Presidents, reaffirm the friendly and allied nature of our relations. The provisions of the Declaration on Allied Interaction, signed in February 2022, are being successfully implemented. Our countries act as allies, friends, close partners, and neighbors,” the president emphasized.

News.Az