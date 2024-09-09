Azerbaijan aims to boost renewable energy share to 30% by 2030

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan aims to boost renewable energy share to 30% by 2023, the country’s minister of economy said on Monday.

Speaking at a conference titled "Role of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in the Green Economy," Minister Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted the country's substantial potential in renewable energy, News.Az reports.Jabbarov emphasized that Azerbaijan is collaborating with leading global energy firms to harness this potential through public-private partnerships. “The goal is to increase the share of renewable energy in Azerbaijan's overall energy mix to 30% by 2030,” he added.The minister also noted that the recently liberated Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions have been designated as green energy zones.“Specifically, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts are recognized for their solar energy potential, while Lachin and Kalbajar districts are suited for wind and hydroelectric power. The government is implementing various incentives, including tax benefits, to support business development in these areas,” he said.Jabbarov concluded that as small and medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan adopt green technologies, they will not only bolster the national economy but also enhance their competitiveness and profitability.

