Azerbaijan aims to develop infrastructure for use of electric cars

Azerbaijan is planning to develop the infrastructure for the use of electric cars, a Ministry of Energy official said on Tuesday.

Rauf Gurbanov made the remarks at a press conference on the theme “Operation of environmentally friendly cars and a clean environment in Azerbaijan,” which was held in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The official said the necessary measures will be created in parking lots for electric cars.

“Moreover, the work is carried out to install the charging stations for electric and hybrid cars in parking lots. Benefits are also envisaged in case of using toll roads by environmentally friendly cars,” Gurbanov added.

News.Az