Azerbaijan Air Force aircraft carry out training flights in accordance with plan

Azerbaijan Air Force aircraft carry out training flights in accordance with plan

In accordance with the training plan Azerbaijan Air Force combat aircraft, Bayraktars, and other unmanned aerial vehicles of various types have started to carry out training flights.

The flights of aircraft are carried out through designated routes.

In the course of the training conducted in order to improve combat skills, the military pilots and UAV operators fulfill tasks at nighttime and in the daylight hours.

During the exercises, aerial reconnaissance by determining coordinates of the imaginary enemy’s land-based targets is conducted.

