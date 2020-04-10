Azerbaijan Air Force conduct tactical exercises involving MiG-29, Su-25 (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Air Force has conducted flight tactical exercises involving the crews of MiG-29 and Su-25 aircraft, the Defense Ministry reported Friday.

The exercises were held in accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by Azerbaijan’s defense minister.

During the exercises, the method of destruction of ground targets by mixed aviation groups, intercepting air targets, surmounting air defense and repelling imaginary enemy's air raid using electronic warfare equipment were developed.

Pilots checked the capabilities of new and modernized electronic warfare systems for electronic suppression of short-range, medium-range and long-range air defense systems, and also improved the skills of using aviation equipment.

News.Az

