Azerbaijan Airlines gradually resumes flights to Pakistan, India

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced the gradual resumption of flights to Pakistan and India following the lifting of airspace restrictions over both countries.

According to AZAL's press service, the scheduled flight to Lahore, Pakistan, will be carried out as planned today, May 12, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Passengers seeking additional information are encouraged to contact the airline via email at callcenter@azal.az.

