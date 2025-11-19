Azerbaijan Airlines partners with Viasat to equip aircraft with high-speed internet

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), part of AZCON Holding, will soon offer passengers high-speed, streaming-capable in-flight Wi-Fi, following a strategic partnership with satellite communications leader Viasat Inc.

The agreement was signed by Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, and Don Buchman, President, Aviation at Viasat Inc., during the Dubai Airshow 2025 — one of the world’s largest international aviation exhibitions, News.Az reports, citing AZAL.

Establishing the partnership on such a global platform underscores AZAL’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies and enhancing its digital services for passengers.

As part of the partnership, AZAL will equip twenty new aircraft — including Airbus A320 family and long-haul Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners currently being delivered to the fleet — with the Viasat Amara system. Viasat Amara is a next-generation in-flight connectivity solution that delivers a high-quality, streaming-capable internet experience powered by advanced satellite network design, state-of-the-art hardware, and a suite of digital products.

In addition to high-speed Wi-Fi, the partnership will also introduce a wireless in-flight entertainment platform. Passengers will be able to use their own devices to access a rich library of content. The first two Airbus A320neo aircraft delivered to the airline this year are already operating with the new system installed.

“Cooperation with Viasat marks another significant step for Azerbaijan Airlines in enhancing onboard service. Signing this agreement at Dubai Airshow highlights the international importance of the project and our commitment to innovation. With the introduction of high-speed Wi-Fi, we will offer passengers a new level of comfort and connectivity during their journey,” emphasized Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

The new connectivity capabilities and expanded digital infrastructure will form part of AZAL’s updated service concept, aimed at providing a more comfortable and modern travel experience for all passenger categories.

“We’re proud to partner with Azerbaijan Airlines as they bring high-speed, streaming-capable in-flight Wi-Fi to their passengers for the first time,” said Don Buchman, President, Aviation at Viasat Inc. “With Viasat Amara, they will be delivering a premium digital experience in the sky. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and elevating the passenger journey.”

AZAL will provide complimentary access to onboard Wi-Fi for business-class passengers and top-tier loyalty members. This decision will strengthen the airline’s competitive position and enhance the level of service across its growing international route network.

AZAL holds the prestigious 4-Star Skytrax rating and has repeatedly been named Best Regional Airline in Central Asia and the CIS at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. As an IATA member, the airline continues to expand its network, drive digital innovation, and enhance passenger comfort. With a modern fleet that meets ICAO standards and an expanding route network, AZAL provides top-level service while strengthening Azerbaijan’s position in the global aviation market.

Sustainable development is a cornerstone of AZAL’s strategy. The airline is a signatory of the UN Global Compact, publishes its ESG commitments, and participates in IATA’s CO₂ Connect and IEnvA programs, reinforcing its position as a reliable and responsible partner in the international aviation industry.

News.Az