Azerbaijan Airlines postpones commencement of Baku-London-Baku flights

The date of commencement of the special flights of “Azerbaijan Airlines” operated on the Baku-London-Baku route is postponed to early June.

This is due to the low demand for this direction. Earlier the flights in this direction were planned to be relaunched from May.

Passengers who have already purchased tickets for this direction can either exchange them for other dates or request a refund without penalty.

In case of purchasing tickets online at www.azal.az, please contact the Airline's call center via e-mail (callcenter@azal.az) or the ticket office where the ticket was purchased.

