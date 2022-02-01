Azerbaijan Airlines starts operating flights to Aktau

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines announces the expansion of the geography of flights. From February 18, the carrier opens direct flights en route Baku-Aktau-Baku, the air carrier's press service told News.Az.

Flights between Baku and Aktau will be operated three times a week.

Thus, flights from Baku to Aktau will be carried three times per week - out on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

You can purchase air tickets on the carrier's website, as well as in accredited airline agencies.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Azerbaijani citizens traveling to Kazakhstan can familiarize with the rules of entry to this country at the following link: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-kazakhstan

The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take the COVID-19 test can be found on the official website of the Airline: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-clinics

Departing from Aktau to Baku, testing for COVID-19 can be taken at any accredited clinic or laboratory that takes an analysis by PCR testing. It is recommended to have a QR code confirming its authenticity on the certificate. This will help expedite the passage of formal procedures at the airport.

The rules of entry to Azerbaijan can be found at the link:

https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan

News.Az