Azerbaijan allows activity in several previously banned spheres from July 20

+ ↺ − 16 px

The activity of hairdressing and beauty salons, and rendering of cosmetic services, except for massage parlors and baths, are allowed from July 20 in the Azerbaijani cities in which the tightened quarantine regime has been introduced, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on July 17.

The special quarantine regime was extended in Azerbaijan until August 31 in accordance with the results of the analysis of the sanitary-epidemiological situation in connection with the spread of COVID-19.

News.Az

News.Az