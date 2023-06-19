Azerbaijan already cleared one-tenth of its mine-contaminated territories - MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Despite the existing problems, one-tenth of Azerbaijan's mine-contaminated territories have already been cleared out," said Elshad Iskenderov, Ambassador on Special Tasks of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as he addressed the 2023 inter-sessional meeting of the Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Landmines, News.az reports.

Ambassador also stressed in his speech that Armenia continues to refuse to deliver accurate mine maps to Azerbaijan, in violation of international humanitarian law. The importance of demonstrating international solidarity, as well as our country's willingness to cooperate with international organizations, was brought to the attention of event attendees in this regard.

News.Az