Azerbaijan and African Union plan to sign memorandum of understanding

Azerbaijan and the African Union may sign a memorandum of understanding in the near future, Araz Azimov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, said on Wednesday.

The deputy minister was speaking at a conference on "Empowering Africa and Promoting Multilateralism in an Era of Global Challenges: The role of the Non-Aligned Movement" dedicated to Africa Day in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

He noted that during Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, special attention was paid to African countries and their problems.

“Unfortunately, colonization continues to take place in the world or its influence is felt. As for the African Union, I would like to see more cooperation in other countries, their offices and regional offices. Azerbaijan has provided financial assistance to African countries, allocated funds for education and healthcare,” Azimov added.

News.Az