Azerbaijan and Albania work as close friends and brothers: President Ilham Aliyev

“Now Azerbaijan and Albania work as close friends and brothers, and the prospects for our cooperation are really very bright,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he held an expanded meeting with President of Albania Bajram Begaj, News.Az reports.

“Because there is a very solid foundation, which is our friendship and mutual interests and a very clear vision for the future of how to move forward our bilateral ties and how to strengthen cooperation. Of course, an important factor as a basis for cooperation was issues related to energy development. We have more plans in that respect,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az