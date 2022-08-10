Azerbaijan and Algeria sign documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received the delegation led by Ramtan Lamamra, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, and special representative of the President of Algeria, News.az reports citing the Ministry.

Following the one-on-one meeting, an expanded meeting was held between the ministers with the participation of the delegations of both sides.

After the meeting, the ministers signed the "Protocol on political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria" and the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Algeria on visa-free travel for citizens with diplomatic and service passports."

