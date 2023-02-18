Azerbaijan and Armenia need to demonstrate that the transition from the long-lasting stand of mutual hatred and hostility must end - President

Azerbaijan and Armenia need to demonstrate that the transition from the long-lasting stand of mutual hatred and hostility must end - President

“Azerbaijan and Armenia need to demonstrate that the transition from the long-lasting stand of mutual hatred and hostility must end,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a plenary session on “Moving Mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus”, News.Az reports.

“We are now working on a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Hopefully, we would conclude it sooner than later. And I think that could be a good example how countries which had serious historical disagreements can get together and turn the page of hostility,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az