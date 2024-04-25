Azerbaijan and Armenia set up 20 border markers

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of April 25, 2024, as part of attempts to clarify border coordinates between Azerbaijan and Armenia, 20 border pillars have been built based on geodetic measurements, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said, News.az reports

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024.

Following the agreements reached during the meeting, the countries started the process of coordinate adjustment based on geodetic measurements.

The sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (RA) - Baganys Ayrim (AR), Voskepar (RA) - Ashagy Askipara (AR), Kirants (RA) – Kheyrimli (AR), and Berkaber (RA) - Gyzylhajily (AR) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

News.Az