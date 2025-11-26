Azerbaijan and Austria explore parliamentary diplomacy prospects

During a meeting with Austrian Parliament Speaker Walter Rosenkranz, the sides highlighted the current state of relations and emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral ties, News.Az reports, citing local media.

They also exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s role in Europe’s energy security and explored opportunities for cooperation with Austria in the energy sector.

Additionally, the Azerbaijan–Austria Inter-Parliamentary Working Groups met at the Austrian Parliament to discuss regional developments, the peace agenda, the transition to green energy, the expansion of Central Asian cooperation formats, new prospects arising from Azerbaijan’s engagement in this framework, and Azerbaijan’s role in enhancing connectivity between Europe and Asia.

The meetings were attended by Rovshan Sadigbayli, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Austria, and Azar Karimli, a member of the Azerbaijan–Austria Inter-Parliamentary Working Group.