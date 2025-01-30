Azerbaijan and BSEC talk Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the Organization of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) have discussed renewable energy projects in the country, as well as the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project, according to Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry,

News.az reports.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and BSEC Secretary General Lazăr Comănescu. The project aims to strengthen the energy partnership within the organization.The meeting also covered energy-related issues on the cooperation agenda during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of BSEC, along with the country's role in energy security and the global energy transition.Comănescu highlighted Azerbaijan's active and constructive cooperation with BSEC and expressed confidence that Azerbaijan, as chair of the organization and coordinator of the Energy Working Group, would contribute to the development of multifaceted relations in the Black Sea region.Additionally, the prospects of holding an Energy Working Group meeting in the coming months and opportunities in the energy sector were reviewed.Azerbaijan's chairmanship of BSEC runs from January 1 to June 30, 2025.

