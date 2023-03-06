Azerbaijan and Hungary discuss investment opportunities in financial sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Minister for Economic Development of Hungary Márton Nagy, News.Az reports.

The sides hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Hungary relations, and emphasized the role of reciprocal visits of the heads of state and government, as well as the meetings held during President Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to Hungary in strengthening the cooperation between the two countries.

They underlined that there were great opportunities for strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary in the field of energy, industry, transport, information technology, agriculture, trade, education and other spheres, adding that Azerbaijan is taking the necessary steps to realize this potential.

Hungarian Minister of Economic Development Márton Nagy highlighted the importance of projects implemented by Azerbaijan in ensuring Europe's energy security, and shared his views on expanding economic and trade relations.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of mutual interest, the prospects for energy cooperation, as well as the opportunities for Hungary to invest in financial sector of Azerbaijan.

News.Az