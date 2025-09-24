Azerbaijan and Hungary sign cultural cooperation agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, Adil Karimli, met with a delegation led by Balázs Hankó, Minister of Culture and Innovation of Hungary.

During the meeting, the “Program for Cooperation in the Field of Culture between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture and Innovation of the Republic of Hungary for 2025–2029” was signed, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and Hungary’s Minister of Culture and Innovation Balázs Hankó.

The five-year program covers digitization of cultural heritage, cooperation in cultural and creative industries, literature, fine and applied arts, music, theatre, cinematography, the book industry, museum work, and related areas.

News.Az