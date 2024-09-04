Azerbaijan and IPC discuss COP29 preparations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, met with Senator Sitara Ayaz, Secretary General of the International Parliamentarians Congress (IPC).said the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology.

The ministry noted that at the meeting an exchange of views took place on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year.This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin with its secretariat in Bonn.

News.Az