Azerbaijan and Iran aim to speed up joint border projects

Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, met with Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) in Awaza, Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, discussions revolved around the cooperation across various economic sectors, particularly the implementation of joint border projects, News.Az reports.

Both sides stressed the importance of accelerating existing projects, including the Astara railway cargo terminal and border bridges currently under construction.

The sides mentioned that the close contacts between President Ilham Aliyev and President Masoud Pezeshkian have played a special role in deepening relations between the two countries.

The parties also agreed to hold mutual visits in the near future.

The meeting also featured a broad exchange of views on the progress of projects, addressing future challenges, and fostering cooperation.

