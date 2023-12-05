Azerbaijan and Iran FMs agreed on activation of relations in all directions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are developing in a positive direction, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian told journalists regarding the results of his visit to Russia, News.az reports.

Mr Abdullahian noted that in the meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, they agreed on the activation of relations in all directions: "Today, in the meeting with Jeyhun Bayramov, we agreed that relations should be activated in all directions. We need to develop our cooperation in political, economic, cultural, tourism and security fields so that our relations are strengthened."

The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry also noted that in the last meeting between the President of Iran Ibrahim Raisi and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, attention was paid to the comprehensive development of relations between the two countries in the economic field, opening of corridors, cooperation in the field of trade, and the will to complete the implemented projects was demonstrated.

News.Az