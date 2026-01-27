Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan and Jordan explore strengthening ties

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan and Jordan explore strengthening ties
Photo credit: amman.mfa.gov.az

Azerbaijan's ambassador to Jordan, Shahin Abdullayev, held discussions with Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Al Safadi, regarding the prospects for developing bilateral relations.

"During the meeting, prospects for the future development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan were discussed," the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Amman said in a post on X, News.Az reports.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      