Azerbaijan and Jordan explore strengthening ties
- 27 Jan 2026 22:42
- 27 Jan 2026 22:45
- 1047255
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-and-jordan-explore-strengthening-ties Copied
Photo credit: amman.mfa.gov.az
Azerbaijan's ambassador to Jordan, Shahin Abdullayev, held discussions with Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Al Safadi, regarding the prospects for developing bilateral relations.
"During the meeting, prospects for the future development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan were discussed," the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Amman said in a post on X, News.Az reports.
By Ulviyya Salmanli