Azerbaijan eyes year-round flights between Baku, Aman

Azerbaijan is exploring the possibility of launching year-round flights to Amman, the capital of Jordan, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said on Thursday.

He made the remarks at the 4th Azerbaijan-Jordan Intergovernmental Commission meeting in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"During the current year, Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, successfully operated direct flights from Baku to Amman for the summer season. The carrier is currently planning and assessing the possibility of organizing similar flights next summer," the minister said.

"We will explore ways to make this more commercially attractive, and we will operate not only charter flights, but also regular flights all year round,” he added.

