Zangezur Corridor could open by end of 2028, says President Aliyev

"In addition to all that we are currently planning and implementing, the Zangezur Corridor project holds enormous potential. Within Azerbaijan, all work on road and rail infrastructure will be completed by the middle of next year," the head of state said.

"We hope that in other countries the work will proceed at the same pace, and in that case, the opening of the Zangezur Corridor could occur by the end of 2028,” he pointed out.

The Azerbaijani leader also stated that the TRIPP project will definitely be implemented.

“As you know, one of the achievements of the Washington Summit in August is the TRIPP project (The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity). President Trump has given his name to this project, which naturally indicates that it will definitely be implemented. This opens up yet another route for the Middle Corridor. In addition to the traditional route, a new one through Zangezur will be added, with a cargo turnover of 15 million tons meeting the most modern standards. Thus, the volume of cargo from Asia to Europe and back through our countries’ territories has the potential to grow on its own, but it will also have even greater potential for receiving and dispatching,” he added.