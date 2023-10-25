Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in military education (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National Defense University hosted a working meeting on cooperation in military education and science in accordance with the Bilateral cooperation plan for 2023 between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry told News.az.

The rector of the National Defense University, Professor, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev and the Head of the Department of Military Education and Science of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Major General Zhumabek Akhmetov discussed the current situation and prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of military education between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides also held a detailed exchange of views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

The Kazakh delegation was given a briefing on the National Defense University’s history, structure and organization of the education.

Then the guests visited the Center for War Games of the Military Administration Institute. Rector of the Military Administration Institute, Doctor of National Security and Military Sciences, Professor, Colonel Babir Guliyev informed the guests about the center’s activities.

A photo was taken at the end of the meeting.

