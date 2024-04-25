Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discuss prospects for the development of military cooperation - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 25, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received a delegation led by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Sultan Kamaletdinov, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Before the meeting Kazakh delegation visited the graves of the National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, as well as the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs). The guests laid wreath and flowers and honored their blessed memory.

Then, Azerbaijan Defense Ministry hosted a solemn welcoming ceremony. The guest passed along the guard of honor and the national anthems of both countries were performed. The “Book of Honor” was signed in accordance with the protocol.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Minister stressed that bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is based on friendly and fraternal relations and it is necessary to expand these ties.

The delegation was informed about the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

Lieutenant General S.Kamaletdinov, expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality. He emphasized the importance of such meetings in the development of military cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting also discussed issues of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Then the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the Kazakh delegation.

During the meeting convened at the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, discussions centered on the present status and future trajectories of military cooperation. Emphasis was placed on the significance of conducting joint exercises, alongside the exchange of perspectives on several mutual interests, between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, the Kazakh delegation awarded Colonel Zaur Karimov, military attache of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Kazakhstan with the medal "For contribution in the development of international cooperation".

News.Az