Azerbaijan and Kenya conduct first round of political talks

An Azerbaijani delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev visited Kenya on Friday.

During the visit, the first round of political consultations between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs took place in Nairobi, News.Az reports citing local media.

The talks were led by Azerbaijani Deputy FM Yalchin Rafiyev and Abraham Korir Sing’Oei, Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs at the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

The consultations saw discussions on positive dynamics of bilateral relations in political, economic, trade, and humanitarian areas, interparliamentary ties, as well as cooperation in international platforms.

The officials exchanged views on future development prospects of diplomatic relations, which had been shaped over last 20 years.

They underscored wider opportunities for cooperation in information-communication and digital economy, promotion of the progressive "ASAN Khidmet" model, energy and mineral resources, agriculture, tourism, and education.

The sides also praised current state of bilateral cooperation in multilateral formats, namely the United Nations (UN and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), exploring ways for further enhancement.

The Azerbaijani Deputy FM was also received by Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs. They emphasized that the first political consultations between the two countries would contribute to further enhancing current bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Yalchin Rafiyev also met with the Kenyan young people, at the initiative of Charlene Ruto, Kenyan Youth Champion, head of the Young People’s Network International.

