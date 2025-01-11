Azerbaijan and Latvia explore opportunities for tax cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Orkhan Nazarli, Head of the State Tax Service under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, President of the Intra-European Organisation of Tax Administrations (IOTA), held a virtual meeting with Baiba Šmite-Roķe, Director General of the State Revenue Service of Latvia, News.az reports.





The meeting focused on developing bilateral relations, and furthering international cooperation. They exchanged views on diversifying joint activities at the bilateral level and within the IOTA framework, sharing expertise in tax administration, and identifying new avenues for collaboration.The officials stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships to promote the economic expertise of Azerbaijan and Latvia.The meeting also addressed topics such as digital tax administration, taxation of e-commerce businesses, income tax and social contributions from salaries, timely and complete payment of property taxes, combating the shadow economy, and potential cooperation in value-added tax (VAT) administration.

