Azerbaijan and OECD explore cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli and William Thompson, Head of the Eurasia Division at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Directorate for Global Relations and Cooperation, discussed the continued development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OECD in Baku on Wednesday.

The parties reviewed the successful outcomes of their partnership in areas such as economic diversification, the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, the coordination of foreign investments with local suppliers, and digitalization, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The meeting noted that webinars, seminars, and high-level meetings in various formats have contributed to strengthening the partnership. The discussions also covered future cooperation, including opportunities in corporate governance, finance, trade, and other sectors.

