During the meeting, the ambassador was briefed on mine contamination issues in Azerbaijan. The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation in humanitarian de-mining.
Azerbaijan and Poland discuss demining cooperation
- 26 Nov 2025 20:59
- 27 Nov 2025 11:14
- 1041252
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-and-poland-discuss-demining-cooperation Copied
Photo: Azertac
Shamil Rzayev, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), and Deputy Chairman Samir Poladov met Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Paweł Radomski on Wednesday to discuss ongoing de-mining operations in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.