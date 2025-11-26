Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan and Poland discuss demining cooperation

Shamil Rzayev, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), and Deputy Chairman Samir Poladov met Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Paweł Radomski on Wednesday to discuss ongoing de-mining operations in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During the meeting, the ambassador was briefed on mine contamination issues in Azerbaijan. The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation in humanitarian de-mining.


