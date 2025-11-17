Yandex metrika counter

Landmines claim 412 lives in Azerbaijan since 2020 war

Since the end of the 2020 Second Karabakh War, 412 people in Azerbaijan have fallen victim to landmine explosions, the country’s Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

“Landmines continue to claim lives in Azerbaijan. This humanitarian tragedy that targets civilians, impedes reconstruction, and obstructs safe return is a grave violation of international humanitarian law,” the ministry posted on X. 

The ministry also emphasized the urgent need for accelerated international support for comprehensive demining operations.

Recently, an employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAM) was seriously injured in a landmine explosion in the village of Bala Jafarli, Gazakh district, near the border with Armenia. Samir Imamverdiyev, born in 1988, was performing routine demining operations when the blast caused severe injuries, resulting in the amputation of his right leg at the heel.

He was immediately taken to Gazakh Central Hospital, where authorities confirmed his condition is stable and not life-threatening.

Bala Jafarli remains a high-risk area due to ongoing landmine contamination. Demining efforts are continuing, with officials warning residents and visitors to avoid uncleared zones to prevent further accidents.


