Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia hold talks on enhancing cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, during his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The meeting began with one-on-one discussions, followed by an expanded session involving both countries’ delegations. The sides discussed bilateral and multilateral ties, cooperation within regional and international organizations, and developments in the Middle East, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministers emphasized that mutual respect and high-level contacts between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia provide significant momentum to bilateral ties. Highlighting cultural proximity, historical friendship, and mutual respect, support, and understanding, both sides stressed the importance of such visits and contacts in further strengthening relations.

Discussions covered political, economic, trade, investment, energy, and humanitarian collaboration, with both sides underscoring the importance of engagement within multilateral platforms such as the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The ministers also praised the work of the Joint Commission on Cooperation, describing it as a key platform for advancing ties.

They hailed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in alternative energy development and highlighted the advantage of Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power company in Azerbaijan.

Lauding Azerbaijan’s Presidency of COP29 as a new opportunity for collaboration, the parties explored potential joint initiatives in green energy and environmental protection.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided insights into the post-conflict regional situation, large-scale reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, and demining initiatives, expressing gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s support in this area.

The talks also addressed developments in Gaza, stressing the importance of maintaining the ceasefire.

The ministers reviewed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az