President Aliyev meets Kazakh ministers to discuss expanded bilateral cooperation - PHOTO

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev in Baku on Wednesday to discuss the expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Aliyev highlighted the development of Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan relations in a spirit of cooperation and brotherhood, noting that reciprocal high-level visits, discussions, and agreements, along with exchanges between delegations, were bringing the two countries closer and strengthening prospects for cooperation, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He expressed hope that the potential of the joint investment fund would be fully utilised, adding that several projects were already under development. Aliyev also pointed to opportunities for joint investments in third countries.

The Azerbaijani president said he was confident the Kazakh ministers’ visit would be successful.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Kosherbayev, expressing gratitude for the reception, said the delegation felt honoured to meet the president and conveyed greetings from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Aliyev thanked him for the message and asked that his own greetings be passed on to Tokayev. Kosherbayev also said Aliyev is held in very high esteem in Kazakhstan. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the development of relations across political, economic, transport, logistics, investment, energy, and green energy sectors, and noted strong potential for further expansion. They discussed cooperation within major regional initiatives, including the Middle Corridor, the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor, and fibre-optic projects, stressing ongoing collaboration in these areas. The sides also highlighted the importance of the normalisation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the TRIPP project passing through Armenian territory, for regional cooperation and transport connectivity. They praised cooperation within international organisations and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az