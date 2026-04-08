Azerbaijani, Kazakh FMs discuss strategic partnership in Baku talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a one-on-one meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Yermek Kosherbayev in Baku on Wednesday to discuss key aspects of the Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan strategic partnership.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the importance of high-level political dialogue, the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, and the strengthening of connectivity within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional and international security issues and emphasised the importance of joint efforts to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region.

They reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation within regional and international organisations.

News.Az