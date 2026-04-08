Azerbaijan and Serbia advance energy and economic ties

On April 8, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev, who also serves as Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the two countries, met with Serbia’s Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović Handanović during her official visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The discussions centered on the current state of bilateral relations and future opportunities for collaboration, particularly in the energy sector, which both sides described as a strategic priority.

Sahil Babayev underlined that relations between Baku and Belgrade are built on a strong foundation of political dialogue, legal agreements, and institutional cooperation. He noted that the Intergovernmental Commission and the Strategic Partnership Council have played a key role in advancing joint projects and maintaining consistent high-level engagement.

A major focus of the talks was natural gas cooperation. Babayev highlighted that since 2023, Azerbaijan has been supplying gas to Serbia via the Bulgaria–Serbia interconnector, marking a significant milestone in bilateral energy relations. He also confirmed that the existing supply agreement has been extended through the end of 2026, ensuring continued deliveries.

Serbian Minister Dubravka Đedović Handanović emphasized the importance of strengthening practical and mutually beneficial energy cooperation. She noted that a recently signed agreement in February 2026, which includes plans to construct a gas turbine power plant in Serbia, will contribute to improving regional energy stability and energy security.

Beyond natural gas, both sides also explored wider areas of cooperation, including oil and petroleum products, electricity trade, and renewable energy initiatives. The discussions reflected a shared interest in diversifying energy sources and supporting green energy development.

Officials from both countries described the talks as constructive, highlighting the growing strategic importance of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia within the broader regional energy landscape.