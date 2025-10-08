Azerbaijan and Slovakia discuss cybersecurity cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Slovakia have exchanged views on ongoing activities and implemented projects in cybersecurity, focusing on critical infrastructure areas such as transport, energy, and digital services.

The discussions were held during a meeting at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport with a delegation led by Tibor Straka, President of the Critical Infrastructure Association of the Slovak Republic, News.Az reports via the Foreign Ministry.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov provided information about the work done in the field of information security and cybersecurity in Azerbaijan. He noted that a number of systematic measures have been implemented under the "Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Information Security and Cybersecurity for 2023–2027," approved in 2023, and that work in this direction continues consistently.

During the meeting, cooperation opportunities in cybersecurity, particularly in the transport and telecommunications sectors, were discussed, along with prospects for experience exchange and joint projects between the public and private sectors.

The parties also exchanged views on the development of future cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az