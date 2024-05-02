Azerbaijan and Tajikistan sign MoU on consular cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next stage of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held in the city of Dushanbe, reports.

The delegations of the sides were headed by Deputy Foreign Ministers of Tajikistan Imomi Sodiq and Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov.

During the consultations, the sides discussed in detail topical issues of Tajik-Azerbaijani relations in political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian, and other spheres. Special attention was paid to the preparation of the content of the upcoming Tajik-Azerbaijani contacts at the highest level.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries within international organizations.

Following the consultations, a memorandum of understanding on consular cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of Tajikistan and Azerbaijan was signed.

The negotiations were held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere.

News.Az