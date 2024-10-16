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Tag:
Political Consultations
Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss regional security, deepen alliance ties
27 Oct 2025-18:44
Azerbaijan-Peru ties take step forward with first political consultations
05 Sep 2025-12:16
Azerbaijan and Canada conduct inaugural political consultations
10 Jun 2025-20:09
Azerbaijan and Croatia hold political talks
21 May 2025-20:39
Kazakhstan and Canada hold political talks
05 Mar 2025-21:30
Bulgaria and Austria engage in bilateral political consultations
01 Feb 2025-16:57
Baku hosts next round of political consultations between Azerbaijan-Luxembourg
22 Jan 2025-15:56
Azerbaijan, Rwanda hold first meeting of political consultations
18 Jan 2025-22:59
Azerbaijan, Serbia hold political consultations to strengthen strategic partnership
16 Oct 2024-17:58
Azerbaijan, Spain hold political consultations to enhance bilateral ties
12 Oct 2024-12:26
Latest News
Global Times: XIII Baku Forum shows strong participation amid global crises
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Carnival cruise faces $300K lawsuit for over-serving alcohol
Anthropic introduces Claude Opus 4.7
Lebanese president declines talks with Israeli PM
Saudi Arabia offers $8B aid to Pakistan amid UAE debt issues
Charles Schwab reveals plans to launch spot crypto trading
Google in talks with Pentagon on classified AI deal
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