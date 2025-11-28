Azerbaijan and Thailand discuss strengthening economic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Musa Gasimli and Goydeniz Gahramanov, head of the Azerbaijan–Thailand Working Group on Inter-Parliamentary Relations, met with Issara Sereewatthanawut, Secretary-General of the King Prajadhipok's Institute under the Parliament of Thailand, on Friday to discuss the current state of bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Gasimli highlighted the pivotal role of high-level visits in strengthening relations between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Thailand maintain productive cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement and other international organizations, underscoring the mutually beneficial interaction between their parliaments in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

Sereewatthanawut emphasized the potential for further developing Azerbaijan–Thailand relations and stressed the importance of expanding contacts across various fields.

The sides also discussed opportunities to deepen economic cooperation, increase trade turnover, and pursue new initiatives in tourism, education, innovation, industry and other areas.

News.Az