Azerbaijan and Turkey to introduce a new system of money transfers

Turkey is creating a new system of money transfers, which will be launched for the first time to carry out transfers with Azerbaijan.

According to Oxu.Az, a source in the postal communication market of Azerbaijan said this to Trend.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the Turkish side is directly involved in the development of the money transfer system, while Azerbaijan provides advisory services and recommendations.

"Various money transfer systems are currently used between the countries. The implemented project envisages the creation of a fundamentally new system of money transfers that meets the international standards and was initially intended for use between the two countries. In the future, the system can be extended to other countries," the source said.

According to the source, certain results of the project will be achieved by the end of the year.

News.Az

