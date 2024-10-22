Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss cooperation in defense industry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vugar Mustafayev, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Industry arrived in Türkiye to participate in the "SAHA EXPO International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition 2024, News.Az reports.

Vugar Mustafayev met with Yaşar Güler, Turkish Minister of National Defense and Haluk Gorgun, Chairman of the Defense Industry Committee of Türkiye to explore cooperation in the field of defense industry.Azerbaijan is represented at the event by "Azersilah" Defense Industry Holding Closed Joint Stock Company.The Azerbaijan’s stand featured about 57 defense-related products, including large and medium sniper rifles, mortars of various calibers, assault rifles, heavy machine guns, automatic cannons and grenade launchers.

News.Az