Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss strengthening interparliamentary relations

On Friday, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with Cahit Bagci, the Turkish Ambassador, who is wrapping up his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing local media .

During the meeting, the discussions centered on bilateral and interparliamentary relations between the two brotherly nations.Speaker Sahiba Gafarova once again expressed her condolences to the brotherly people of Türkiye regarding the tragic fire in Bolu. She also mentioned her letter of condolence to Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, emphasizing that Azerbaijan always stands by brotherly Türkiye.Sahiba Gafarova hailed the Turkish ambassador’s fruitful efforts to further strengthen the relations between the brotherly nations during his diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan.The meeting highlighted that the brotherly ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, based on the slogan of “One nation, two states” of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, continue to thrive under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The sides also underlined that Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations are unparalleled in the world.They emphasized, in particular, that the signing of the Shusha Declaration, which officially formalizes the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, has ushered in a new stage of bilateral ties. The role of the parliaments in further deepening and expanding these relations was also highlighted. The sides hailed the fact that the legislative bodies and deputies of both countries consistently support each other on all platforms and present a unified stance in international organisations.Ambassador Cahit Bagci expressed his gratitude for the attention and support provided during his tenure, noting that he remains committed to contributing to the strengthening of the brotherhood and alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

News.Az