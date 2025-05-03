Azerbaijan and UAE discuss strengthening economic integration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, held a meeting with Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, the UAE’s Minister of Investment and CEO of Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company.

“We held productive discussions with Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company. In our meeting, we explored ways to deepen economic integration, forge new partnership frameworks, and enhance mutual investment flows, while also underscoring the vital role of business-to-business collaboration,” the minister said on X, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

