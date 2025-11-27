Azerbaijan and UAE strengthen military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials from the United Arab Emirates met representatives of the International Military Cooperation Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence in Baku on Thursday to discuss issues of military cooperation between the two countries.

At the meeting, held in accordance with the Agreement on Military Cooperation between the two countries’ governments, the sides noted that military ties are developing across all fields, including the military sphere. They highlighted the importance of mutual visits and joint exercises for exchanging experience, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Defence.

The UAE delegation was briefed on the 44-day Patriotic War and the situation in the region, and received answers to questions of interest.

In conclusion, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation, exchanged mutual gifts and posed for a photograph.

News.Az