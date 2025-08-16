Azerbaijan and Ukraine foreign ministers hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 16, a telephone conversation was held between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, and his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, according to a report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine conveyed congratulations in connection with the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and the United States during the visit of the president of Azerbaijan to the United States of America, as well as in connection with the achievements in the process of normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan, News.Az reports.

During the telephone conversation, topical issues of partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine were discussed, including cooperation in the political, economic, energy, transport and humanitarian spheres. The parties noted that the work of the Government Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ukraine is of great importance for the development of cooperation.

The minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine thanked the Azerbaijani side for the humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine, including for support in the restoration and reconstruction of the territories affected by the conflict.

Andrii Sybiha also provided information on the negotiation process around the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the telephone conversation.

News.Az